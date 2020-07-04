Letter: Clean energy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JESSICA BAINTER

CEDAR FALLS -- We are at a turning point, with active civil unrest, more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths and millions unemployed, with communities of color facing the brunt of these crises.

While the debate about how to recover and repair our coronavirus-battered economy heats up, we have a chance to rebuild a better America by prioritizing and investing in American clean energy to create more jobs and less pollution. Workers in every sector of the economy need support, especially low-income and people of color who have been hit hardest by this crisis and may have been struggling beforehand.

Before the coronavirus took down the economy, clean energy was one of the nation’s strongest sectors, growing seventy percent faster than the economy as a whole. That is why we should start our recovery with renewed investments in clean energy jobs. Iowa is a leader in Wind and Solar power. This important time in our nation and our state we can support Iowa’s economy more by supporting solar and wind power jobs in our state when Iowan’s need it most.

We must also explicitly help the families who are losing their jobs. More than 700,000 jobs alone have been eliminated in the energy sector.

