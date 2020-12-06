LETTER: Clayson gets it wrong

RON ORF

TRIPOLI — Falsehoods in the Sunday, Nov. 15, Dennis Clayson column referring to the “Democratic dead voters” in the 2004 gubernatorial election in King County Washington:

1. “According to the Wall Street Journal, the county had 1,800 more votes than voters.” Actually, 83% of the voters in King County voted when results were certified.

2. “The Republican candidate appeared to have won by 261 votes.” Actually after the recount, it was a margin of 42 votes.

3. “King County found 600 votes in a warehouse.” Actually, King County Council chairman Larry Phillips found that HIS ballot had been rejected because of “signature problems.” They found 561 ballots rejected because of scanning errors, and a tray of 162 legal ballots in a warehouse. The Democrat won by 129 votes.

4. As for the “dead voting,” the facts are: A media investigation uncovered eight cases of votes attributed to dead people; these included one administrative error, two ballots cast by the spouses of recently deceased voters, one case of a husband apparently voting his dead wife’s ballot instead of his own, and a man who legally voted absentee and died before Election Day. One dead woman was marked as voting on Election Day.

