MICHAEL FRANKEN

SIOUX CITY --- Dennis Clayson's right-left column on Nov. 3 isn't deserving of your readers or of a midwest newspaper. He is not the type of citizen who should get airtime in civil society regardless of medium.

In the military, he would be admonished for espousing such a weird position. Doubly weird that he is an instructor in a public institution.

