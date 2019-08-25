RICK BROWN
CEDAR FALLS --- Far Left. Crazy. Dennis Clayson put me in that category in his column on Sunday. Me, an ex-Republican UAW card-carrying member that did a TV commercial for Cooper Evans, R-Grundy Center, back in the '80s. Evans backed the farm programs that brought farmers through our farm depression at that time. Those programs allowed those farmers to leave their farms the their sons and not lose them to the bankers. Those sons now are neck deep in Donald Trump's tariffs and may need the help of these far-left crazies once again.
I don't know if Dennis Clayson is the right person to represent the right side of issues for The Courier since he says he doesn't know who Kamala Harris is by his own admission in his column. Maybe The Courier ought to start courting Steve King for that job.
