ROMAN FRACKIEWICZ

WATERLOO --- Is this the new "normal?" Busy intersections strewn with chunks of concrete, rock, sand and gravel like the intersection of Ansborough and Ridgeway Avenue.

Such a clear danger to motorcyclists and traffic. How many calls to the city does it take? Might as well add grass clippings to the mix to make it a real obstacle course. Yeah, a tough winter but it's July. It's called maintenance.

