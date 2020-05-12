LETTER: Churches open

PASTOR JOHN SHEDA, Living Water Church
INDEPENDENCE -- On April 27, 2020, Governor Reynolds gave the OK for churches to re-open once again for public worship. Despite not having a 100% guarantee about the future (who does?), she felt it time to begin the attempt of getting things moving again.
I applaud the governor for this, and our congregation was excited to "have church" once again.
