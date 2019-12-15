{{featured_button_text}}

DAVID MANSHEIM

PARKERSBURG --- ‘Twas the fright before Christmas, when all through the House

All the members were scurrying, even Devin Nunes, the louse!

The Articles were drafted by the committees with care,

In hopes that Trump’s impeachment soon would be there.

The Democrats were nestled with each sworn witness;

envisioning high poll numbers on the president’s unfitness;

And Nancy Pelosi with the Constitution tucked in her cap,

Hoped to wake Republicans from their long moral nap.

When on my TV there arose such a clatter,

With every Trump tweet, Fox bleated false chatter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Seems the nutters had made me throw up my hash.

The public light on the conspiracy evidence,

Gave a luster of guilt to all but the most dense.

When what to my wondering eyes did appear

But Moscow Mitch to make all the crimes disappear.

Like a little old turtle, head buried deeper and deeper

I knew in a moment he must be the grim-reaper.

More rapid than eagles Trump’s tweets they came

He lied and he bullied and he called his defenders by name:

Now, Pence! now, Pompeo! now Barr and Rudy!

On Lindsey! on, Cruz! on Chuck and Joni!

