Letter: China stay

URBANDALE -- I am writing in response to your March 5 Call the Courier question asking whether taxpayers are footing the bill for Ambassador Terry Branstad's family's stay in China. As a longtime friend and former aide to then-Governor Branstad, I feel I can provide some insight that will provide clarity.

Currently Ambassador's daughter, Allison, her husband, Jerry, and their two daughters, are staying in Iowa during the coronavirus epidemic that has swept through China as the schools are closed during this time. While living in Beijing, however, they rent an apartment in downtown Beijing close to the Beijing International School where Allison works as a grade-school teacher. The rent for the apartment is not paid for by taxpayer dollars.