THOMAS VANDEWALKER
INDEPENDENCE -- When does cruelty become a crime? When does seeking safety warrant punishment? They call it family separation. However, when reduced to its lowest common denominator, it is little more then kidnapping.
What about the victims? What is their crime? It would appear that the proper punishment is to take children away from their parents, and worse yet, is the idea of taking parents away from the children.
You have free articles remaining.
He or she who commits such a travesty against a child also commits such a travesty in the eyes of God. Now if you happen to be an atheist, then you have nothing to worry about, as you can never be punished no matter how egregious your behavior. However, if you are an agnostic, you might want to re-evaluate your position.
I guess the real question is: Who is committing a crime and who deserves to be punished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.