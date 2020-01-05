{{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS VANDEWALKER

INDEPENDENCE -- When does cruelty become a crime? When does seeking safety warrant punishment? They call it family separation. However, when reduced to its lowest common denominator, it is little more then kidnapping.

What about the victims? What is their crime? It would appear that the proper punishment is to take children away from their parents, and worse yet, is the idea of taking parents away from the children.

He or she who commits such a travesty against a child also commits such a travesty in the eyes of God. Now if you happen to be an atheist, then you have nothing to worry about, as you can never be punished no matter how egregious your behavior. However, if you are an agnostic, you might want to re-evaluate your  position.

I guess the real question is: Who is committing a crime and who deserves to be punished.

