LETTER: Chicken town

CEDAR FALLS -- Far too much time was spent on the subject of allowing chickens in backyards at the last Cedar Falls council meeting.

One has got to inquire where are our priorities? Were you elected by the chicken supporters or voters who want you to work hard on more important subjects?

How many citizens have asked you to give chickens a chance?

After Monday's meeting, you lost track of important priorities and demonstrated how out of hand this got!

It was very special when reassurances were given about the health and welfare of all these backyard animals with the indication that we will have code enforcement sent in when a complaint is received about the backyard pens.

I recently checked and found out that code enforcement cannot come onto someone's property to check on the conditions of the chickens. Similar to checking on junk cars for proper licensing, Cedar Falls lost that enforcement ability in court.

Please, unless there is an overwhelming need for chickens in our backyards like for research on saving us from the plague, don't continue this ridiculous waste of time anymore and vote this down.

We don't need anymore Courier chicken headlines!

