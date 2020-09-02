LETTER: Check the BLM facts

CEDAR FALLS -- Michelle Holt May want to check her facts before she criticizes another letter. She states the BLM movement is not a Marxist organization with a goal of destroying the family unit. In a New York Post article dated June 20, the headline is Black Lives co-founder Patrisse Cullor said in a newly surfaced video from 2015 that she and fellow organizers are “trained Marxists." A Wall Street Journal article dated July23 details the BLM website regarding the family. The website states “we disrupt the Western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and villages that collectively care for one another, especially children." BLM advocates for a “collective village" instead of the normal family. Several studies have shown children do best when raised by married parents on a wide variety of outcomes. Disrupting the nuclear family is not new and is a universal goal of Marxist organizations. These are the things BLM stands for.