LETTER: CF Human Rights back '1619 Project'

CEDAR FALLS — The members of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission unequivocally oppose HR 222. This legislation seeks to ban use of the Pulitzer-Prize winning “1619 Project” and similar educational supplements. These well-researched resources do not replace well-designed existing curriculums selected by local school boards and used by local teachers. Such materials enrich student understanding of the complexities of U.S. history.

We believe in an American exceptionalism that is built upon the lessons we learn from all of our history — the good, the bad and the ugly. Ignoring the grim and often cruel aspects of our history creates a false sense of national self, one based as much on lies as it is on truth. Such a narrative glosses the deep and lasting scars left by slavery and the systemic racism of Jim Crow laws, as well as the genocide of indigenous peoples.