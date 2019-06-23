{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO --- Trisha Meili is jogging through New York’s Central Park.

Five minutes before she was beaten with a pipe, raped, and left for dead, a guy was terrorized by the same group of losers. Five minutes after her assault, they beat up another guy. Ten minutes later, another man and woman are beaten. Wash, rinse, repeat. They did just that .. Just before 10 p.m., two more guys are attacked. Police arrest five assailants. Here’s a sampling of what Lara Bazelon (opinion column June 11) calls a “coerced confession,” referring to Meili’s brutal rape.

Antron McCray: “We got her on the ground … Everybody stompin’ and everything … We grabbed her legs…..we all took turns.”

Kevin Richardson: “Raymond (Santana) had her arms. Steve (Lopez) had her legs. And Antron got on top, took her panties off.”

Raymond Santana: “He was smackin’her ... sayin’ shut up, bitch!” I was grabbin’ the lady’s tits.”

The officers who interrogated the five didn’t yet know she’d been raped that night! But 13 years later, one of their buds, who escaped arrest that night, confesses to being the woman’s sole rapist? Oh, please. That’s not “restorative justice.” That’s revisionist journalism, to sell a Netflix mini-series.

