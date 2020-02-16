Letter: Cedar Falls

STEVE KIRSCHBAUM
CEDAR FALLS -- Forty-six million dollars for a roundabout road; $13 million for a new high school that has not been designed yet; $6 million to tear up a perfectly good stretch of Cedar Heights Drive and rebuild it with roundabouts.
Instead of having a special election for $12,000 to give the people a voice, (they said they) don't want to spend money and don't have the time. So much for 'of the people, by the people, for the people.'
Let's just call the place Roundabout Falls.