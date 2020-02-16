Letter: Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Forty-six million dollars for a roundabout road; $13 million for a new high school that has not been designed yet; $6 million to tear up a perfectly good stretch of Cedar Heights Drive and rebuild it with roundabouts.

Instead of having a special election for $12,000 to give the people a voice, (they said they) don't want to spend money and don't have the time. So much for 'of the people, by the people, for the people.'