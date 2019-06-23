LISA SIRES
CEDAR FALLS --- In 1979, there were 1,417 students at Cedar Falls High School. If the 10-year projections are close to accurate, the total in 10 years could total 1,371 which is still 46 fewer students than we had 40 years ago. Also, there have been several additions and renovations in recent years.
The debt of the Cedar Falls school system is out of control. The 1% option tax is already being used for other expenses. You can't spend the same penny twice.
You have free articles remaining.
I am also "CF Proud," being born and raised here and have never moved away. A recent ranking of Iowa high schools shows Cedar Falls ranked 11th in the state. In my opinion we should concentrate on raising our ranking. It is quality of education that will draw families to Cedar Falls, not shiny new bricks!
Let's be the adults in the room and hold off on building a new school until the debt is paid down and the attendance numbers actually show a need for more room.
For anyone that feels inpatient about waiting a few more years, I'm sure that you are able to voluntarily donate money to this debt anytime you wish to reduce the debt faster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.