Letter: Cedar Falls vote

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls is facing an upcoming election to fill an at-large council seat. It is time we think about the greater good of the entire community. We should elect a council person who will serve with an open mind and not have a personal agenda. One candidate is already bombarding us with TV commercials in which they outright state their reason for running is personal. Representatives on the Cedar Falls City council should listen to, review and consider ALL sides of ALL issues and vote for the best alternatives for all of Cedar Falls.

Issues in the past have triggered hot buttons on both sides. We need to move on and leave the past behind us. Let’s look forward to the future of Cedar Falls and make decisions that are in the best interest of the whole community going forward. I encourage all citizens of Cedar Falls to research all candidates for the at large seat on the city council and get out and vote for the candidate they feel has the best overall interest of the community in mind and is not simply running because of a personal agenda item. Please vote on March 31.