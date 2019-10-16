JEROME PALAS
CEDAR FALLS --- I have worked 48 years trying to save the world. Joined the U.S. Army when I was 17, a veteran of Southeast Asia. I have served with the best, witnessed the worst: combat medic, U.S. Army firefighter, trained three years with Des Moines Firefighters, medic with Marines (God loves his Marines), worked as a Critical Care Paramedic/Nurse, helped places like La Porte City with needs unmet by their excellent volunteer firefighters.
I love Cedar Falls, college town, Cedar Falls Utilities, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue (used to be one of the proudest fire departments in Iowa). When I applied with Iowa National Guard to join its firefighting team, CF Fire Rescue was on my resume. Fifteen years with Sartori Paramedics, I often had CFFR assist me when the critical nature of the call demanded professional assistance. God help us with the loss of this professional team, replaced by what were good volunteers but lacking in a professional response to critical incidents.
Mayor Brown, it is not just six fires a year. We have dozens of patients with critical needs. God help us!
