ANNETTAMAE WITTMAYER

URBANDALE -- I wrote this in the Courier in the 1980s: "I like many of you do not know what the future is or what is best for the city of Cedar Falls and the Fire Department, but I have been a part of the past.

"My father started in the Cedar Falls Fire Department in 1946. I've watched as a daughter, then as a wife of a firefighter. My husband joined the department in 1955 and served 32 years."

We now live in Urbandale, where the fire department is growing and serving the community in so many ways. I see a fire department growing in Urbandale and one dying in Cedar Falls. I'm sorry for your loss citizens of Cedar Falls.

