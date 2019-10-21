ANNETTAMAE WITTMAYER
URBANDALE -- I wrote this in the Courier in the 1980s: "I like many of you do not know what the future is or what is best for the city of Cedar Falls and the Fire Department, but I have been a part of the past.

"My father started in the Cedar Falls Fire Department in 1946. I've watched as a daughter, then as a wife of a firefighter. My husband joined the department in 1955 and served 32 years."
We now live in Urbandale, where the fire department is growing and serving the community in so many ways. I see a fire department growing in Urbandale and one dying in Cedar Falls. I'm sorry for your loss citizens of Cedar Falls.
