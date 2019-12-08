LINDA HALL
CEDAR FALLS --- I am writing to set the record straight concerning the Nov. 22 fire at the home of Ken and Amy Lockard. I was on the scene within a minute of the first fire truck arriving. I witnessed the fire department extricate a person from the home. I did not see Cedar Falls using our rural fire hydrant, so I located Chief Bostwick and asked him if he knew about our rural hydrant.
He said, "Yea, but we can't use it." This is a direct quote. There was no misunderstanding. Your story about the fire in the Dec. 3 Courier was printed without making any attempt to contact me for accuracy of the story. What you published about the conversation I had with Chief Bostwick was inaccurate.
Editor's Note: Our story was based on comments made by both Bostwick and Hall during the Cedar Falls City Council meeting Dec. 2. Here is how the city responded: Cedar Falls Public Safety did use the hydrant during the fire that occurred on Nov. 22 at 8024 Slap Tail Trail. Fire Chief John Bostwick briefly spoke to this resident about the hydrant but was extremely busy at the fire scene and did not have time to explain to her how the hydrant was being used. The hydrant is located a half a mile from the fire. Trucks cannot be hooked directly to the hydrant as the flow is too low for the pumpers and may collapse the in-ground water lines or cause additional damage. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue used the hydrant to fill a tanker and haul water to fight the fire.
