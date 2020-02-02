Letter: Caucus process

ALAN SIMMER

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa’s role in the presidential nominating process will change soon enough. We can volunteer to give up some power on our terms, or it’ll be taken from us.

I plan to introduce the following resolution at my precinct caucus, and I invite you to do the same:

We believe that it is the right of every American to participate in the political process, including selecting nominees through the party system.

We believe that our politics and our nation are stronger when more citizens exercise their right to vote.

We believe that the secret ballot is a bedrock principle of democracy.

We believe that our nation is strengthened by its diversity, and we believe that diversity should be represented fairly in the democratic process.

Therefore, we support:

1. Changing the Iowa Democratic caucus to a primary election no later than 2024. The 2022 cycle should serve as a trial run of the new system.

2. Adopting ranked-choice voting for the primary to preserve the spirit of the caucuses and better voice the desires of our citizens.

3. Sharing the date of our first-in-the-nation vote with other states to form a more diverse electorate that better reflects our country and our party.

