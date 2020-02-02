Letter: Caucus for Yang

DEBRA KYLER

WATERLOO — I have been supporting Andrew Yang for president since May 2019 when I heard him interviewed on a radio program. I listened in awe and thought, “Who is this guy with such a clear and intelligent vision?”

Anyone who has listened to Andrew Yang, can hear that he cares deeply about this country and for ALL it’s people.

He believes that the work women (and men) do in the home has value, even though it’s not counted in the GDP. He calls it Human Centered Capitalism or Humanity First. When humans are more important than money, human well-being and fulfillment is maximized.

Also, I see the Freedom Dividend, which gives every American citizen 18 years and older, a “basic” income that could help take some of the financial stress off of households. People can focus on want they want to do with their life, because some of the basic necessities are covered by the Freedom Dividend. Twelve thousand dollars a year is by no means a living income, but regardless will be spent in the local economy. When our local economies thrive, we all thrive.

I will be caucusing for Andrew in February, and hope you join me.

