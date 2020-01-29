Letter: Caucus for Biden

LORRIE MARTIN

WATERLOO -- I am supporting and caucusing for Joe Biden for many reasons, including the fact that Joe did not have to run. He was encouraged to run by so many because we know he cares deeply about people and he cares so much about our country. As soon as you meet him or hear him speak, this comes strongly through and you can’t fake that.

If elected, Joe can hit the ground running. He has been in the White House before as Senator and then Vice President and has a great working relationship with Senators and Congressmen from both parties and also other country’s leaders.

Joe is not going to allow your access to Health Care to be taken away. He is going to get us out of the current trade war and back in to fight climate change.

He wants to rebuild the middle class. He agrees with a ban on assault weapons. He promotes marriage equality and immigration change.

Please join me in supporting Joe Biden by caucusing and voting for him.

