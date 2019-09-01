{{featured_button_text}}

TERRY DUTCHER

DENVER --- While spending August in our Denver home I found familiar names in the Courier Letters to the Editor section. I sat in church with Edna in Waverly when my children were in high school where I was instrumental in setting up a home-schooled religion group. I sat in church in Waterloo with Steve when my children were in elementary school and I taught religion classes.

Thirteen years ago I migrated to Virginia part-time because of a job. I had been a full-time member of the Archdiocese of Dubuque for 59 years. My daughter had been a member since birth and had received the first four sacraments there. Months before the temporary migration, the Archdiocese claimed I would no longer be part of their church family because of my June move and refused to marry my daughter that August.

As per these letters to the editor condemning abortion, I never had to make that medical decision for myself. I assume neither Edna nor Steve has either.

My question is where will they and the Archdiocese be when these men, women, and children need them? I have learned the hard way that the Catholic Church is no longer “one, holy, Catholic, Apostolic family.”

