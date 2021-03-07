LETTER: Cash bond is an unfair system

I am concerned about the state of the nation in regards to bond requirements.

Currently you must have a three to five year job history to bond out of jail. Due to the lack of workforce due to the virus, I feel that requirement should be waived. I feel too many people are locked up for too long awaiting court dates.

The county needs to bring back the option of being released on "promise to appear," house arrest, and the ability to do time at a hotel. I also believe that after someone has been confined, they should not also have to undergo probation or parole.

No bond holds are unethical as well as violate civil rights.

Matthew Fell, Waterloo

