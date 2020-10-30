LETTER: Carissa Froyum shows up

JENNIFER WOLFF

WAVERLY -- Before campaigning started, Carissa Froyum contacted me about the work being done by #UpgradeMedicaid, an amazing group of disabled advocates and allies I’m affiliated with. That alone won my vote.

I want leadership that shows up for their community.

There is still a lot of bias when it comes to the disability community. It seems many elected officials see us just as a cost, which is unfortunate because the current government keeps allowing the managed care organizations to cut our care, which in turn is costing the system more.

Carissa sees that we are a community that should be invested in. We want to be productive and have relationships with our family and friends rather than them having to be caregivers because the current system doesn’t respect care work enough to give them a living wage.

We need elected officials that will show up for all of us. Carissa is that leader.

Please honor our community with you vote for Carissa Froyum.

