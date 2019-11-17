{{featured_button_text}}

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO --- I care about as much about Trump’s feelings as Trump cares about a Democrat’s feelings (like me), or how much he cares about a Puerto Rican’s feelings who has not had electricity, gas, or clean water in almost a year, or how much he cares about the feelings of the thousands of little children that he snatched from their parents and held in cages, or how much he cares about the defenseless human beings that he sends back to San Salvador to meet their violent deaths within a week or so.

Or how much he cares about the feelings of innocent Muslims who are tortured and murdered by Trump’s dictator pals, or how much he cares about the millions of Americans who were brought here as small children and who do not know any other country and most of whom only speak English and have jobs, mortgages, families, deep roots here and nowhere else, but whom he wants to deport to a foreign country that they do not remember.

