Letter: Caribou and oil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVID VOIGTS

JESUP -- Caribou on Alaska’s North Slope continue to avoid fossil fuel infrastructure decades after the Prudhoe Bay oil field was developed according to a study published recently in the Journal of Wildlife Management. Findings were most pronounced during the vital calving season when caribou reduced their use of habitat within three miles of oil development such as well pads, roads, and pipelines. This was the case even if it meant avoiding high quality habitat. There was no indication that caribou had become habituated to energy development even after 40 years.

The impact of oil infrastructure on caribou is of particular concern because the Trump administration, with the support of Iowa’s Senators Grassley and Ernst, intends to open the nearby coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development. An even larger and denser population of caribou use this area. With roads and other infrastructure potentially reaching to every corner of this pristine wilderness that has been called America’s Serengeti, the effects on calving caribou probably will be profound and long lasting.

Oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should be avoided, especially when the world is reducing the use of fossil fuels to combat climate change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0