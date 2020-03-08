Letter: Carbon tax

JIM LEVERINGTON

FAYETTE -- For my whole life, the difference between the Democrats and Republicans was clear. The Republicans represented the rich, while the Democrats represented the poor and middle class. Unfortunately, in the last several years, the Democrats have moved away from their representation of Iowa's people and have begun to favor the liberal elite. The most relevant example is the Democratic plan to implement a carbon tax on all fossil fuels. This tax is designed to continually increase until fossil fuels are unaffordable.

As the cost of fuel, fertilizer and LP rise significantly, the Iowa farmer will suffer the most. The average farmer has a large part of their net worth tied up in diesel-powered equipment. This tax would force the farmers to scrap their equipment. As a result, food prices will increase or the Iowa farmers will be driven into bankruptcy. It could create a farm crisis far worse than the farm crisis of the 1980s.

The carbon tax will dramatically raise the costs for every Iowan. We'll all be forced into a tiny, cold apartment with nothing to eat but tofu burgers. Meanwhile, the rich elite will still be jetting off to their climate change parties, laughing at our naivety.

