LETTER: Capitol riot

PARKERSBURG -- As an American I am sorely disappointed in those that claim to be my fellow Americans. What an affront to our nation's Capitol and those leaders therein that we elected to serve us through their work. This was a terrorist act that as Americans we have seen take place in other countries, not in our country. Having visited our Capitol several times and always "feeling in awe" of this amazing building and those elected officials that are working for each one of us, will we as Americans ever feel this way again?