LETTER: Capital crimes

WATERLOO -- How much sense does it make to use taxpayer funds to pay for a murderer to live (and function quite well) in a correctional facility? Consider how the victim's family feels about their loved one being murdered, while the killer remains alive and well. One of the Ten Commandments is "Thou shalt not kill." The Bible states that the government does not bear the sword in vain (Romans 13:1-4). Numerous verses throughout the Bible make it clear that capital punishment administered by the government (see Exodus 22:2 and Genesis 9:6) for those who have committed capital crimes is biblically acceptable.