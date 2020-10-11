Letter: Cap the CAFOs

CEDAR FALLS -- The swimming season at George Wyth beach ended almost as soon as it started. Despite 29 days of temperatures of at least 90, dangerous levels of E. coli kept families from cooling off at the beach until just before it closed for the season. We don’t know for certain what causes the George Wyth beach contamination year after year. But we do know, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, that 72 billion pounds of hog manure -- 2.5 times the weight in human sewage produced by the New York City metro area -- was produced in Iowa in a single year, a potent source of E. coli. Using the pandemic crisis as an excuse, Iowa’s DNR and Gov. Kim Reynolds have given permission to huge factory farms to exceed the limits of their barns so they can crowd in even more animals. If, like me, you thrive on water sports, beg Gov. Reynolds to put a moratorium on new concentrated animal feeding operations and hold the DNR accountable for keeping our water clean. By next summer we want to be able to swim, fish, and boat at George Wyth State Park without adding E. coli to the lingering health threats of COVID-19.