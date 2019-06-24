AMY MIEHE
WATERLOO --- We have just successfully completed our first free summer camp hosted at the Waterloo Career Center. We want to thank Veridian Credit Union for their premier sponsorship and support for this event. This provided an opportunity for every middle school student in Waterloo to attend.
Thanks to all of our instructors for taking time from their summer to help make this event a success. The instructors and programs that made this possible include: Jane Frost and Early Childhood Education, Kyle Kuhlers and IT: Web + Gaming, Todd Kern and Digital Graphics, Matt Dunkerton and Digital Interactive Media, Talia Nieman & Tracey Hulme and Culinary and John Deere + STEM activities and numerous volunteers.
Additionally, we would like to thank the following: Dr. Jane Lindaman for allowing the event to happen, Hy-Vee for providing lunch each day, Central Middle School for use of their kitchen and cafeteria, Durham bus services for providing transportation daily, Verna Jensen for her support of the event, and Andrew Wind for coverage of this event.
We are already looking forward to the camp next year. Please look for information regarding the camp in summer of 2020.
