RICH BLANDIN
WATERLOO --- I am VERY disappointed in the Courier! Earlier this fall in Call the Courier they answered a question about the remaining Sears stores in the state. They listed several of them but, they left out one very important fact. None of those stores are company owned! They are what are referred to as Home Town stores, which are locally owned and operated -- which it states on the Sears website.
You have free articles remaining.
As an associate of the Waterloo store for nearly 40 years, I'm still proud to have worked there; even though I was still there when it closed. I called the Courier's correction number and told them they should have that clarification. It didn't appear for a couple of days. So then I called the Call the Courier number a couple of times and they still haven't corrected it. So now I'm writing to share my disappointment.
Editor's Note: We got your request for a correction but didn't feel the need for a correction because of the way the question was worded. The question asked was, are there any Sears stores still open in Iowa?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.