LETTER: CAFOs not the problem

You blamed the confined animal feeding operations for water quality issues at George Wyth State Park. Each CAFO is required to file a manure management with the DNR and in most cases the manure is injected directly into the soil as an organic fertilizer which lessens the chance of it getting into our rivers.

If you are genuinely concerned with the water quality at George Wyth you may want to contact your local DNR officer to see what improvements can be made with regards to the cleanliness of the park. The burgeoning resident Canada goose population and the resulting droppings they leave behind is the root cause of George Wyth's water quality issues and not the CAFOs.