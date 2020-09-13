LETTER: Buy local

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOYCE BARBATTI

CEDAR FALLS -- A recent Courier article reported Portland-based Powell’s Books has decided to stop partnering with Amazon. Despite the loss of income to them, Powell’s said, “The vitality of our neighborhoods depends on the ability of local businesses to thrive.”

Many small businesses in the Cedar Valley have been hard hit by COVID. Many underwent closures and are still trying to recover and adapt the new health and safety measures.

Before you get in line at Starbucks, think about stopping by Cup of Joe or The Tea Cellar. It may take a bit more time or getting out of your car, but does Starbuck’s really care about you or the Cedar Valley like Dawn or Justeen, the owners of these two local places?

Next time you go to order something quick and easy on Amazon, take a minute to think of a local business that may be able to help you. Amazon may be cheaper, but they don’t employee people in our community or pay property taxes here. And they won’t be here during the hard times of need when our local businesses will be if we support them and keep them prospering. Buy local!

