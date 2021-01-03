 Skip to main content
LETTER: But is it true?
LETTER: But is it true?

LTE

GARY DUNEMAN

WAVERLY -- I have heard for decades that the United States stock market does better with a Republican in the White House. But is that true?

Forbes Magazine is a highly respected economic magazine. It recently researched the percent increase of stock market returns going all the way back to President Eisenhower. The results of this research were published in the July 23 and Aug. 25 issues and indicate that the stock market has overall done better with a Democratic president. The top two presidents were Clinton and Obama. The bottom two presidents were Nixon and Bush II.

The most telling statement from these articles is that “the stock market does not care who is president.” Our economy is extremely multifaceted with many moving parts, and it seems highly prejudicial to conclude that either party has a lock on higher stock returns.

We must also realize that the wealthiest 10% in the United States own 84% of all stocks. So, we should not judge the overall health of our economy solely on the stock markets since it is so grotesquely tilted in favor of a minority of our citizens.

