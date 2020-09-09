 Skip to main content
LETTER: Burden on kids
LTE

LINDA ELLIOTT

WATERLOO — Dear school board:

So you know the weight you have put on the middle schools this year. There are no lockers, so kids are responsible to carry their books, their computer, and their personal shield. Now if you do not think this will impact their growth and stature you are mistaken. How is this even OK’d? Do you all just spend and not think? These children’s physical well-being is not being cared for in the least.

