Letter: Building trust

WATERLOO -- There is a distrust of police in this area that needs to be remedied. I believe this can be done by acknowledging the historical and current abuses committed by police both locally and nationally, by giving reparations to those in the community that have suffered from those abuses, and by getting in line with the community.

Once it is safe, a public forum could present an opportunity to hear grievances and have both sides speak candidly about their experiences. The image of police officers also has to change. The “griffin” on the WPD insignia is often associated with the KKK’s dragon insignia within the Waterloo community. While they are not the same, it is important that the officers know how the community views them and their symbols and take action to show that they are truly on their community’s side by removing the “griffin.”