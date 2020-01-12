Letter: Broken Congress

SANDRA LATTING

WATERLOO --- Our current form of government is not working. Not a surprise to anyone who is paying attention. Congress has a 20% approval rating. Case in point, the decision by Senate Republicans to plow ahead with the impeachment “trial” of the president in the Senate without calling witnesses.

That’s called a cover-up. They’re doing that because they know the witnesses Democrats want to call would prove the president is guilty of withholding military funds that had been approved by Congress from Ukraine because he wanted the president of Ukraine to publicly state that he was going to investigate Joe Biden. He didn’t even care if he did the investigation; he just wanted a public statement.

It’s interesting, Republicans were in control of the House and the Senate for two years, they were aware of Hunter Biden’s seat on the board of Burisma and had no problem with it.

And contrary to what the president, Rudy Guiliani and Fox News would like you to believe, Joe Biden did not fire the Ukrainian prosecutor for investigating Burisma. He was fired for not pursuing corruption in the Ukrainian government.

Americans deserve representatives that serve us, not a party or their president.

