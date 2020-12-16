LETTER: Bring on the vaccine

KENNETH FRIEND

CEDAR FALLS -- I am pleased there are a large number of people that say they will not get the vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (the virus that causes COVID-19). Please, nobody convince them otherwise. They help me move closer to the front of the line.

Americans are given mandates for the purpose of protecting others in case we are unknowingly shedding the virus. For now, I resentfully tolerate those mandates in Iowa. Once the vaccine is available to everyone that wants it, I see no reason to continue any mandates. I see no reason I need to continue protecting those unwilling to protect themselves.

47% American adults say they will take the vaccine. Only 119 million vaccinations are needed for 47% of 254 million adults. From that, we can subtract the 19 million adults “vaccinated” by the actual virus.

Over time, I expect people that are initially reluctant will change their minds as they see the vaccinated enjoying life.