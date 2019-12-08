LORI SEAWEL
CEDAR FALLS --- As a breast cancer advocate, I’ve seen how devastating breast cancer can be. In 2019, about 41,760 women and 500 men will die from breast cancer in the USA. Ninety percent of breast cancer deaths result from metastatic disease which spreads from the breast to other parts of the body. There’s no cure. The average life expectancy following this diagnosis is three years.
Bills in the House and Senate, H.R. 2178 and S. 1374, The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act, would help assure individuals living with metastatic breast cancer have access to needed medical care. This legislation would provide these individuals, who already qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), immediate access to support and medical care. Under current law, they must wait five months for SSDI and 24 months for Medicare benefits to take effect.
Ask members of Congress to co-sponsor H.R. 2178 and S. 1374, ensuring individuals like Ellen, a 47-year-old nurse who died waiting for Medicare benefits, have access to quality health care they already qualify to receive.
We need Congress to pass these bills to help eliminate barriers to medical care that individuals with metastatic breast cancer may not live long enough to receive.
