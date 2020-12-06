LETTER: Bravo, North Star

WATERLOO — Eighteen months ago, I had the good fortune to become a board member for North Star Community Services. The mission statement for this intrepid group is “North Star Community Services empowers each person to realize potential, pursue dreams, and enjoy life”; those of us in Northeast Iowa are blessed that this incredible group lives up to its mission every day. In this time of thanks and goodwill towards all, I would like to acknowledge this amazing staff and encourage all of us in the Cedar Valley to send an expression of gratitude on social media or maybe send a card. You can find more information about this incredible organization on its website.