Letter: Bottle deposit concerns

HUDSON -- Who is paying for the bottle/can deposit? Who is getting paid for the bottle/can deposit? Who makes millions of dollars from this program? These three questions are answered in a University of Iowa study (see link at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/SD/698790.pdf). The short answer is the consumer. At one time it was no big deal to redeem your deposit when you went to the grocer, but the virus has changed that. Stores no longer redeem but still take, and those that do redeem have long lines as do the very few commercial redemption centers. Ask why there such a lobby in support of the bottle law if no one is making any money from it and why the state elected legislators support it if no one is making any money from it. Who is not getting paid during the process and yet still provides what amounts to free labor? So decide what your time is worth and then make a huge issue out of it in state government and then pass the word so others can express their right.