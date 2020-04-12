Letter: Bottle bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALLEN HAYS

CEDAR FALLS -- Citizens need to resist the grocery owners' cynical attempt to exploit the COVID-19 crisis by using it to undermine the bottle bill. The nickel deposit on soft drink and alcohol containers has given Iowa one of the highest recycling rates in the U.S. and should be expanded to include new containers that weren't around in 1979, not rescinded.

Several years ago, the grocers raised "sanitation" concerns about the returns, and health officials said these were bogus at that time. They are bringing up these bogus claims once again to play upon people's health fears.

There used to be a trope that "Everything I really needed to know I learned in kindergarten." One of those things is "Clean up your mess!" The grocers want to make money selling beverages but don't want to take responsibility for helping clean up the mess.

