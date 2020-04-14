Letter: Bottle bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOROTHEA JURGENSON

DENVER -- The Courier reports (April 6) renewed debate about Iowa's bottle bill, partly as a result of virus-driven temporary suspension of required redemption by retailers. The wish to remove redemption from grocery stores is longstanding and supported by many, claiming health concerns.

What is much harder to understand is the insistence by grocery lobbyist Brad Epperly that the best thing to do is repeal the bill altogether. Arguments in support of the bill are not new either: reduction of cans and bottles in ditches, benefits to organizations from redemption money, jobs for workers at redemption centers, among others. Epperly advocates replacing the bill with statewide recycling programs. Many towns, especially in rural areas, have no curbside recycling, and human nature will dictate that without financial incentive, ditches will fill up with trash.

The most unfortunate result, though, will be the loss of financial support now provided by redemption money for such groups as Scouts and the Humane Society. Repealing the bill would be shortsighted catering to retailers simply tired of the nuisance. The handling fee should be increased and the bill expanded to include more containers, keeping robust redemption centers busy and increasing those jobs. Everyone would benefit.

