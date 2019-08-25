{{featured_button_text}}

EDNA BRUNKHORST

WAVERLY --- If Abby Finkenauer wants to be re-elected to represent our district in the House of Representatives, she ought to be aware that 77% of all Americans support the "Born Alive Survivor Protection Act." If a baby was fortunate to be born alive, he/she deserves to be given the same opportunity and care of any other child.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In her political ads before she was elected, she often noted the importance of family and that hers always ate a meal together following the Saturday evening church service. As a Christian, I sincerely hope that she will represent the rest of us well by voting to protect the innocent babies who have no voice but ours.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments