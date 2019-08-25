EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY --- If Abby Finkenauer wants to be re-elected to represent our district in the House of Representatives, she ought to be aware that 77% of all Americans support the "Born Alive Survivor Protection Act." If a baby was fortunate to be born alive, he/she deserves to be given the same opportunity and care of any other child.
In her political ads before she was elected, she often noted the importance of family and that hers always ate a meal together following the Saturday evening church service. As a Christian, I sincerely hope that she will represent the rest of us well by voting to protect the innocent babies who have no voice but ours.
