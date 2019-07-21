ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- As taxpayers, we have spent millions putting Trump up in his own resorts, as well as his entourage of Secret Service, and paid for his golf fees, meals etc. all which end up in his pocket.
Yet we can’t spend thousands of dollars bathing children at the border, providing them with toothbrushes and proper lice control. Do we really want to become this type of nation?
