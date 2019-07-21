{{featured_button_text}}

ERINN CRANE

WATERLOO --- As taxpayers, we have spent millions putting Trump up in his own resorts, as well as his entourage of Secret Service, and paid for his golf fees, meals etc. all which end up in his pocket.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Yet we can’t spend thousands of dollars bathing children at the border, providing them with toothbrushes and proper lice control. Do we really want to become this type of nation?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments