WATERLOO --- In recent days, I have telephoned the office of Sen. Joni Ernst expressing my concerns regarding the horrendous conditions in which children are being detained at the border with Mexico and requesting that the senator demand immediate action to alleviate the conditions. In response, I received a message from the senator which was noteworthy for its cold tone and lack of urgency. She referred to what "typically" and "usually" occurs in cases where adults apply for asylum, indicating that "separated children have generally been placed with a vetted sponsor" within 20 days.
She also pointed to a memorandum issued by the president calling for "a proposal that increases the efficiency of our asylum system," with officials being given 90 days to draft regulations! Senator Ernst is to be commended for cosponsoring bills to keep families together. But this is a true crisis demanding immediate action. Children right now are suffering from illness, hunger, and overcrowding.
Senator Ernst states that Iowans desire "a strong, secure border." We also desire that our representatives act with urgency, compassion, and humanity in response to such suffering as is now occurring.
