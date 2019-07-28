JUD MIKESKA
WATERLOO --- I am so sick and tired of reading about all you left-wingers crying about all the horrible things going on on the southern border. You tell me how you would handle thousands of illegal immigrants a day, every day, week after week, coming across the southern border. The facilities at border crossings were not designed for housing the masses of illegal immigrants border agents are dealing with today.
You scream "Trump is putting people in cages." Yes, the cages that former President Obama built. "Women are drinking out of toilets." You mean the attached sink above the toilet? Children are not getting showers or brushing their teeth." Well, this is not a day-care center and there is not an adult for each handful of children.
Senator Schumer says "conditions are inhumane and awful." However, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips (Democrat) contradicts Schumer saying "we also saw beautiful examples of humanity expressed by agents and officials at the border itself."
Who are you going to believe? The situation at the border will not be solved anytime soon because Democrats don't want it solved. They have to keep it a 2020 campaign issue. They cannot give President Trump a win.
