JIM TIERNEY

Waterloo Lions Club

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo Lions Club just completed another successful used book sale at Crossroads Mall. This is our semi-annual sale and only fundraiser. We do one in the spring and one in the fall.

All of the proceeds are used to assist with sight and hearing impairments for those who do not have the means to purchase same. We do a community meal the fifth Tuesday at Queen of Peace and serve more than 150 meals. We also donate to the food bank, Salvation Army, and other non-profits.

We thank all those who have donated used books for our sale. We were able to almost fill our trailer with used books.

Warren Transport provided a trailer to store these books throughout the year and bring the trailer to Crossroads Mall.

Columbus High provided the manpower in unloading and setting up the many books for our sale.

